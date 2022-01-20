Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of BRDG stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 79.90% and a return on equity of 57.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $32,457,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $1,449,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $4,418,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $963,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

