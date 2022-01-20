BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBIO. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $73.50. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.63.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels bought 11,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $149,513.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Dachille bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, for a total transaction of $84,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,329,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $26,681,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after acquiring an additional 433,525 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $23,221,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $14,061,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

