Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 273,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BLIN opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The software maker reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a negative net margin of 50.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLIN. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc is an information technology company. It engages in the development of web engagement management product platform and related digital solutions. The firm also enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Its platform provides Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, Social Media management, and Web Analytics.

