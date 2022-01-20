Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EAT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $34.46 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

