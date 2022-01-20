Britvic (LON:BVIC) Given New GBX 945 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 940 ($12.83) to GBX 945 ($12.89) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BVIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,075 ($14.67) to GBX 1,120 ($15.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Britvic to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,060 ($14.46) to GBX 870 ($11.87) in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 980 ($13.37) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) target price on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 998.13 ($13.62).

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 912 ($12.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63. Britvic has a 52 week low of GBX 726 ($9.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 913.11 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 934.02.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.27), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($344,070.81). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,785.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

