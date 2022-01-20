Britvic’s (BVIC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Britvic (LON:BVIC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BVIC. Barclays initiated coverage on Britvic in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a GBX 980 ($13.37) target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Britvic to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,060 ($14.46) to GBX 870 ($11.87) in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($14.33) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.83) to GBX 945 ($12.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 998.13 ($13.62).

Britvic stock opened at GBX 915.50 ($12.49) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.45 billion and a PE ratio of 23.63. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 726 ($9.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.89). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 913.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 934.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Britvic’s previous dividend of $6.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Britvic’s payout ratio is 0.73%.

In related news, insider Simon Litherland sold 28,050 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 899 ($12.27), for a total transaction of £252,169.50 ($344,070.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 45 shares of company stock valued at $40,785.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

