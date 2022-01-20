Brokerages Anticipate Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) will announce $5.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.10 million and the highest is $5.74 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.76 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $29.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Akerna.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

NASDAQ:KERN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 917,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,210. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Akerna has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.44.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akerna by 411.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 75,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 13.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

