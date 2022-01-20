Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. IBEX posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.96 million. IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

IBEX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on IBEX from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in IBEX by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in IBEX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in IBEX by 18.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in IBEX by 288.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in IBEX by 5.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IBEX has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.69 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.27.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

