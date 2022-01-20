Brokerages Anticipate Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($1.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.61 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 291,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,171 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

KINS opened at $5.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

