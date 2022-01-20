Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. SPX reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $441,009.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of SPX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 409,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after acquiring an additional 99,297 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 756,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,227,000 after acquiring an additional 101,352 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPX by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.02. The stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.71. SPX has a twelve month low of $51.63 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

