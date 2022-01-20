Brokerages Anticipate TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) will announce sales of $41.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.50 million to $41.96 million. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities posted sales of $33.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will report full year sales of $140.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $140.10 million to $140.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $189.57 million, with estimates ranging from $184.52 million to $198.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.12 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TPG Pace Tech Opportunities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, Director Gregory Mrva bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $182,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 486,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,803,109 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $5,213,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the second quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $3,691,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $2,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

NRDY stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,671. The company has a market cap of $735.56 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.37. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

