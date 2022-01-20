Brokerages Expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) will announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.59 billion. Corning posted sales of $3.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.42.

Corning stock opened at $35.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.