Brokerages Expect CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.00. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. William Blair downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $90.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.82.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 217.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average is $81.04. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $90.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CONE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 56.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 112.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 32.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,613,000 after buying an additional 257,050 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

