Brokerages Expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to Post $0.39 EPS

Analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.62. International Game Technology reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 179.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in International Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IGT traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $27.05. 1,745,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

