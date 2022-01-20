Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT at $22.75

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.07.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after acquiring an additional 368,213 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 918.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,784,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,216,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,190,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 130,511 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 3,155,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,176,000 after acquiring an additional 133,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,687,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after acquiring an additional 389,134 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.81. 290,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,639,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.92 and a quick ratio of 20.12. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

