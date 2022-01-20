Brokerages Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) PT at $18.64

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.