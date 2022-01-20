Brokerages Set Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Target Price at $80.31

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Fortive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. 21,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,891. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. Fortive has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortive by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 296,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 104,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.