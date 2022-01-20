Brokerages Set Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) PT at $12.90

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.90.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,710,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,754,504. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 19.4%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Spinnaker Capital LTD purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $5,830,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 14,648,636 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $160,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

