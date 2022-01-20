Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $24.22

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €264.00 ($300.00) to €284.00 ($322.73) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

