Brokerages Set Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) PT at $24.22

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on REMYY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €264.00 ($300.00) to €284.00 ($322.73) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $21.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.35 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Analyst Recommendations for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.