Brokers Issue Forecasts for Americold Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.28. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COLD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3,705.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

