Brokers Offer Predictions for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.
Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million.
CCA opened at C$100.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.99 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.77.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.25%.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
