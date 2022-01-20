Brokers Offer Predictions for Cogeco Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.06. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cogeco Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.98 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$632.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$622.30 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications to C$126.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$138.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$130.67.

CCA opened at C$100.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$95.99 and a 1 year high of C$123.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$109.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Cogeco Communications’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.