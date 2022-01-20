Brokers Offer Predictions for Truist Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TFC. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

TFC opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.