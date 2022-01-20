Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) by 432.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 538,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436,949 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners were worth $29,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 395.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 71.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 50,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the third quarter worth about $4,479,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners stock opened at $56.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

