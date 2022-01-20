BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Update

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NASDAQ BRP opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BRP Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BRP Group from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BRP Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

