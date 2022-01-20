BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Update

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the December 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 309,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
NASDAQ BRP opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. BRP Group has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $45.36.
BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $135.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRP Group Company Profile
BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.
