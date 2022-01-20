BTIG Research Cuts Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) Price Target to $7.50

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 130.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENJY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enjoy Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enjoy Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06. Enjoy Technology has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.11.

Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $18.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Research analysts predict that Enjoy Technology will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Enjoy Technology Inc

