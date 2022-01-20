BTIG Research Lowers Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $50.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 90.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPWK. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of UPWK opened at $26.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.67. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $4,987,789.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $187,125.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,016. 9.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $718,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

