BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.18

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 43915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.23.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 34,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $235,200.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the third quarter valued at $144,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

