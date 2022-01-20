Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

BLDR stock opened at $72.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.29. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $86.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.61.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 38.47%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.27.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.