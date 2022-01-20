Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($27.29) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

BRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 1,950 ($26.61) to GBX 1,980 ($27.02) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,186.43 ($29.83).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,882.50 ($25.69) on Thursday. Burberry Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,673.50 ($22.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,267 ($30.93). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,814.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,900.38. The company has a market capitalization of £7.57 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

