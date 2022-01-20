C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.48

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.48 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 2547444 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AI. decreased their price target on C3.ai from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $122.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Get C3.ai alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO David Barter sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $687,128.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 61,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.