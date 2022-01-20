C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.25

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 11238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

CCCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered C4 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 265.03%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Equities analysts anticipate that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $30,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 317.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 799.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 472.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

