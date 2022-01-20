Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will report earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.70) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year earnings of ($3.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($6.09) EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CZR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $459,177,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 9,735,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,020,000 after buying an additional 1,397,483 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

CZR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 169,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.22. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $119.81.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caesars Entertainment (CZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.