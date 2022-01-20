Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.80

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 110.80 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 107.80 ($1.47), with a volume of 531076 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 109.20 ($1.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £809.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a current ratio of 15.46 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 97.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.95.

About Cairn Homes (LON:CRN)

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

