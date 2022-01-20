CaixaPay Price Reaches $0.10 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. CaixaPay has a market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CaixaPay has traded flat against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

