California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 867 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 961,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Otis Worldwide worth $79,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.79. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.