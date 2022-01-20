California Public Employees Retirement System Has $75.91 Million Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,579 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $75,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Republic Bank by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FRC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.14.

Shares of FRC opened at $174.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $143.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

