California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 912,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $64,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.21 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

