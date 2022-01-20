California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Spotify Technology worth $62,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 755.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 8.9% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

NYSE SPOT opened at $207.35 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $201.68 and a one year high of $387.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.22 and a 200 day moving average of $241.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.91.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.