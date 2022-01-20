California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,227 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 271,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equifax were worth $68,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 41.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Equifax by 17.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Equifax in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.10.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $233.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.16 and its 200 day moving average is $269.01. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.87 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

