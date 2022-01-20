California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,267 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $60,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,631,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,988,931,000 after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,415,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,966,605,000 after acquiring an additional 190,925 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,920,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,684,369,000 after acquiring an additional 224,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,414,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $917,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,784,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,103,000 after acquiring an additional 154,082 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $138.62 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.08 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.38.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

