Callisto Network (CLO) Reaches Market Cap of $13.83 Million

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $13.83 million and $66,779.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.36 or 0.07354589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00071617 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.