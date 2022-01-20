Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) is LifePro Asset Management’s Largest Position

LifePro Asset Management cut its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 84,144 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 5.1% of LifePro Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $16,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 521,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 23.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 66,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,095,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 247,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $53.67. 91,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

