Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Candel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Candel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CADL opened at $6.69 on Monday. Candel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 20.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

