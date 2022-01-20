Capital One Financial Corp Buys 460 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital One Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 193,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,406,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 59,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,050,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 45,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,952,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,146,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $212.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,093. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $241.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.47.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.