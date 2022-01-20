Capital One Financial Corp Sells 217 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.94. The company had a trading volume of 41,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,200,606. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.59. The firm has a market cap of $421.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

