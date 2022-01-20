Capreit Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Capreit in a report released on Sunday, January 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.49. The firm had revenue of C$236.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capreit in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Capreit has a 52-week low of C$20.71 and a 52-week high of C$50.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

