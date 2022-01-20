Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.20

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.20. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 157,313 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $71.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 6.12.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.48% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.