Capstar Financial (CSTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Capstar Financial to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.21 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Capstar Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capstar Financial stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $483.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.08. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

CSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $52,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 11.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 226.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,636 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

