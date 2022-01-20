CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 480,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,454 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.3% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $61,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.17. 12,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,787. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.82. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.58 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMX shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

