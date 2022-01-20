Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($21.83) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of CCL stock opened at GBX 1,445.80 ($19.73) on Monday. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of GBX 1,129 ($15.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,890.20 ($25.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £16.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,382.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,486.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

